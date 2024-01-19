DStv’s Step Up offer elevates entertainment for subscribers in 2024

Showbiz Reporter

DStv Zimbabwe is ushering in 2024 with an enticing Step Up offer, available from January 15 to March 31, promising subscribers an elevated entertainment experience at no extra cost. The promotion entails substantial upgrades for subscribers who choose to step up their current package during the specified period.

Here’s a breakdown of the upgrades:

DStv Lite customers who upgrade to Access will be boosted to the Family package.

Those on Access and upgrading to Family will be elevated to Compact.

Family subscribers stepping up to Compact will enjoy the Compact Plus package.

Compact users upgrading to Compact Plus will experience the full world of DStv Premium.

“Imagine receiving the best entertainment – from compelling documentaries to heart-warming family shows, and adrenaline-pumping sports action.

“This upgrade brings you loads of exciting channels. New Compact Plus customers upgraded to Premium will have access to channels like M-Net, increased SuperSport channels, and more, while new Compact customers boosted to Compact Plus can explore a variety of channels including Me, M-Net Movies 3 and CBS Justice.

“Those boosted to the Family package will enjoy channels like Universal TV, BBC Lifestyle, Cartoon Network and SuperSport LaLiga,” they said.

“At DStv, we’re committed to bringing you the best value, especially in these economically challenging times. Our campaign is more than an offer; it’s a testament to our mission to enrich your life with top-tier entertainment.”

The Step Up offer is open to all active, disconnected and new DStv Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access and Lite customers.

Customers can upgrade their subscription via the MyDStv app or www.dstv.com/en-zw.