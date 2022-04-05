DT Bio Mudimba ready for pre-Independence Day celebrations

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

AWARD-winning sungura singer, DT Bio Mudimba says he is ready to perform at the pre-Independence Day party celebrations slated for 15 April at Mashotela Nite Club in Cross Dete.

Mudimba said all is falling into place as he is rehearsing with his Kaani Stars band for the show. The singer will be flanked by Ras Fidzo, DJ Divara, Ento Bwoy, Jah Smalls, Tics, Chaliman, DJ Beezar, DJ Testo and DJ Pablo.

“The independence pre-party preparations are progressing well as we keep rehearsing. We’re raring to go,” said Mudimba.

This year’s Independence Day main celebrations will be held in Bulawayo and this will be the first time the event will be held outside the capital since 1980.

Under the theme, “Zim @42 – Leaving No One and No Place behind” the celebrations will kick off on the 17th right through to the 18th of April.

DT Bio Mudimba has of late applied a vice-grip-like force on the sungura music fraternity after winning the 2022 Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) Best Sungura gong as well as the Outstanding New Comer award at the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama).

He was also nominated for the 2022 Zima Best Newcomer award which he lost to Shashl while his Kujata jata song came narrowly short to Jah Master’s Hello Mwari for the coveted Outstanding Song accolade in the 2022 Namas.

Mudimba is not resting on his laurels and has promised new content for his fan base.

“It is our intention to release another brand new single next month if all goes well and we hope to receive the same kind of support and love we got for the Kujata jata project,” he said. – @eMKlass_49