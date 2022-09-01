DT BiO Mudimba swindled of proceeds from latest single

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

BULAWAYO-based Sungura artiste, DT BiO Mudimba is crying foul as he claims that an individual known as Fuga is fraudulently reaping from the proceeds of Aluse Mushe Mushe, Mudimba’s new single.

The song released a month ago has amassed more than 100 000 views on YouTube, but Mudimba and his band, Kaani Stars cannot monetise from it since he has been barred from doing so by YouTube.

The Kujata jata hit-maker told Chronicle Showbiz that he is pained by this turn of events.

“I’m so pained. Someone called Fuga stole Alushe Mushe Mushe and uploaded it on online stores the very week it was released. I don’t know the individual, but I got an email from YouTube notifying me of the development.

“I was then banned from uploading my song on online stores since it now seems to belong to this individual. Now, even on my official YouTube channel where I uploaded it, it has been barred from monetising this song, claiming that it now belongs to Fuga,” he lamented.

Such cybercrime is rare, but there are copyright instances where artistes who collaborate on a project end up fighting for the ownership of the song.

Mudimba rose to fame in 2020 after the release of Kujata jata which also won him accolades.

