DT Bio Mudimba to headline Matabeleland North Agricultural Show

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

SUNGURA singer DT Bio Mudimba will this Saturday perform as the main act at the Matabeleland North Agricultural Show in Hwange.

A late inclusion to the line up, the Kujata jata hit maker and his Kaani Stars band were added by public demand as fans requested that he be included.

Also in the line up is Jambezi based Kwejani Band fronted by Sizwangedaba Ncube and some entertaining acts from Slow Poison whose performances at public events has become a new hit in Hwange District.

There is also Manu the Poet, real name Emmanuel Ndlovu whose poem recitation touching on a cross section of social issues has touched hearts of many including Women Affairs, Community Development, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Monica Mutsvangwa who commended him at a function in Victoria Falls recently.

Lwendulu Primary School traditional dance group, the National Association of Primary Heads champions in traditional dance in 2022 from the coal mining town of Hwange will complete the line up.

Slow Poison, with their comic acts, Manu the Poet and Lwendulu Primary School who have endeared themselves with locals especially through Prosper Nyoni, a Grade 5 pupil popularly known as Popopo who got an award as the best male dancer at National level, will perform during the official opening while DT Bio and Kwejani will perform in the evening.

Last year’s main act was Kwejani Band which has stood the test of time in Hwange.

Organisers of the Matabeleland North Agricultural Show, Matabeleland North Show Society have used the platform to promote local singers.

This year they had wanted to include female musician Abigail Mabuza from Jambezi.

She is one of the few female singers that have come out of Hwange district and making waves but could not agree on some terms.

Last year two budding poets, Shiya Mnyandi and Imbongi Umanhla (real name ) performed at the official opening.