Dubai was never ready, Sandy, Intombi Zomqangala shining

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

Intombi Zomqangala, an outfit that is led by Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele has spruced up representation of the country at the Expo 2020 Dubai investment and trade campaign currently underway as they are showcasing the beauty of their art very well.

The group made their maiden appearance at the Sea Stage on Monday followed by a showcase at the Sun Stage on Tuesday. Today, they are expected to appear on the Earth Stage and wrap up their performances at the Bowl tomorrow.

They will close their performances with a re-imagined version of their show Umfazi – The woman. The production that has been showcased previously on various stages in Dubai addresses issues that affect women through song and dance. It is meant to be an advocacy tool encouraging women to stand up to abuse, oppression and marginalisation.

Intombi Zomqangala which travelled with 10 members will spend the month of March in Dubai where they will also participate in various cultural exchange programmes during their stay.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz from Dubai, Sandy said their performances have awed fans who have been amazed by how women from Zimbabwe have the power of art in their hands.

“We’ve been the leading group as an all-female group during the women’s month. The performances have been so nice and the audience has been responsive and interactive as they seem to be amazed by seeing women play drums and sing in their own accord,” said Sandy.

She said they have managed to mingle with other women as one of the pavilions is a Women’s Pavilion in celebration of Women’s month.

“The atmosphere here is beautiful as we’re raising the Zimbabwean flag higher. Engaging with other women from the creative sector and other sectors has been an eye-opening moment for us and when we come back home, we’ll definitely impart the knowledge and teachings that we would have amassed this side,” said Sandy.

Intombi Zomqangala whose name comes from a traditional Ndebele instrument called Umqangala (breast calabash), which was used by young women back in the days is a platform that was created by Sandra Ndebele in 2009. Its primary objective is to help transform and capacitate young women into leaders by offering a structured setting in which to develop beneficial group interactions and one-on-one relationships between these young creatives and well-established artists and industry experts.

– @mthabisi_mthire