Dube on song at Young Africans

ZIMBABWEAN striker Prince Dube is proving to have been the right buy for Young Africans as he continues with his scoring form for the Tanzanian giants.

Dube was on target at the weekend as Young Africans thrashed Vital’ O of Burundi in a Caf Champions League first round qualifier winning 6-0.

A red card reduced Vital’ O to 10 men before Ivorian Pacome Zouzoua converted a 14th-minute penalty to break the second leg deadlock in Dar es Salaam.

Popularly known as Yanga, the home team had stretched their lead to four goals through Clement Mzize, Chama and Dube before the Burundians had another player sent off.

Down to nine men, Vital’ O conceded further goals to Burkinabe star Stephane Aziz Ki and Yahya Mudathir before the final whistle.

Dube was on target in the first leg as well which Yanga won 4-0.

Dube seems to be scoring in each game he plays after he was on the scoresheet in the Tanzanian Community Shield a fortnight ago against his former team Azam.

He was again in South Africa in the 4-0 whacking of Kaizer Chiefs.

Dube also scored against TS Galaxy in South Africa during pre-season.

Already, there is talk of a possible return to the national team for the striker.

Dube is hoping to revive his career at Yanga, following a disastrous campaign with Azam last season, which was mired with injuries and boardroom issues which saw him leave the club.

Dube is said to have believed that his contract with Azam was ending on June 30 yet it still had two more years.

In the ensuing fallout, Dube stopped training with Azam to push for his release.

Azam then demanded US$300 000 for his release while the striker, at one stage, offered US$250 000 to be set free.

In 2020, Dube became the third Zimbabwean at Azam, joining from Highlanders at a reported US$50 000 fee.

