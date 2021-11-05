Dubia Masters go all out with 8th album

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

MAGNIFICENT!!! This is the best way to describe Dubia Masters latest album titled Adoption released last week.

There could be no doubt as to the prowess of the combination between Kholwani “TK” Dube and Alfred Sibanda, the co-leaders of the band as their latest album is proof enough that although there are many Rhumba bands, it is possible for the talented to outshine the rest.

Dubia Masters call their Rhumba beat Isidubia which is a mixture of various music sounds. And true to that, their seven-track offering has all music flavours from the splash beat to Accapella, kwasa kwasa, Kanindo and sungura.

The fact that TK, who is one of the best guitarists in the Rhumba genre, runs his own studio also aided to the perfection in the album as the technical side of album is tight.

Lovers of comedy will find the song “Umfaz’ozithweleyo irresistible as the storytelling and characterisation in the song is top notch.

To show the duo’s versatility, they have a splash track – Kuthand’ukuba Nzima as well as a Kalanga track, Mogwilani. Other songs have a mixture of Shona, Tswana, Nyanja and English.

Completing the album are tracks Madume, Utshwala and Umfana Weshumi that are outstanding as well. – @themkhust.