Dubia Masters’ TK on cloud nine

Mkhululi Ncube, Showbiz Reporter

THE Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) Best Rhumba Artiste for 2022, Kholwani TK Dube who fronts Dubia Masters says bagging the award, the first in his career, has marked a new chapter in his music career.

TK said he is elated as this is his first award since he ventured into rhumba music as a guitarist, producer and sound technician over 10 years ago. He said he feels rejuvenated and will work hard to continue excelling and getting his music to reach more people.

Dubia Masters which is behind the Somthola khona hit was up against last year’s BAA winners Insimbi ZeZhwane, Dupute Warriors and Godolude.

“I’m ecstatic because this shows that Dubia Masters is now a brand in rhumba music. It was a pleasant surprise (winning) and this showed that the awards are very professional. Anyone who is selected has an equal chance of winning.

“Being nominated for the first time and bagging the award at the first attempt is a great achievement for me and shows a growth of the rhumba genre,” said TK.

TK who is based in South Africa said being honoured back home showed that despite being away, artistes like him have a huge following locally, something that he feels demands that they take their music to more areas around the country.

Turning to his plans for 2023, TK who has nine albums to his name said: “In the coming year, we’ll definitely record another album because we’ve been reinvigorated to work extra hard. I’ll also continue recording for other artistes who need my services. I encourage all of them to work hard so that we uplift our music and give fans the best.”

Offering advice to fellow bands, TK said: “I want to urge other bands to try and have their own instrumentalists instead of rotating the same when recording.

A number of bands don’t have their own instrument players so there’s a need to try and reduce recycling guitarists so that we have diverse sounds.”

To try and assist, the respected guitarist said he is planning to set up his recording studio back home so that he shares his knowledge and skills.

He said this comes after calls from fellow rhumba artiste, Clement Magwaza who has been advising him to come back home and set up a studio in the country. Magwaza is one of the many artistes who recorded their latest albums with TK.

“I’m seriously working on coming back home. Once I get all the equipment I need for my studio, I’ll come. Magwaza has been urging me to return home and it is good advice because it’ll grow my brand.

It’ll also make life easy for artistes like him as they’ll be able to record their music locally instead of having to travel to South Africa,” he said.

TK who is on cloud nine celebrated his RoilBAA win on Tuesday with an electrifying performance at a wedding where he was hired to perform at his village, Bhaladza in Bulilima District. — @themkhust