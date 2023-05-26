Dubula bags Africa Day Pool top gong

Tafadzwa Dubula Mushangwe receives his cash prize from one of the tournament organisers Flagen Mugondo.

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

BULAWAYO’ S seasoned pool player Tafadzwa “Dubula” Mushangwe on Thursday conquered all and sundry to be crowned champion of the Africa Day Pool tournament that was played at Golden Pillars.

Courtesy of his tireless efforts with his cue stick, Mushagwe, who turns out for Palace, pocketed R1 500 after he got the better of Courage “Matsotsi” Mkandla of Exchange.

Mkandla went home with R800.

In a third place play off, 16-year-old Richard Mush of Queens Pool Academy beat Davies Mpofu of Entumbane to get R500.

Mpofu was awarded R300 in a tournament that drew a total of 32 participants.

On the day there was also an Africa Day Exhibition match that pitted veterans Stanley Mafu and Stephen Paswani. The latter beat the former on a 5-2 score line to pocket US$100.

Paswani later played against Zambian Kelvin Nkandu whom he also beat by the same score line to get another US$100.

Meanwhile, Bulawayo Province Pool Association (BPPA) said league action will return on Saturday and an Elders Pool contest will be played on Sunday at Golden Pillars.