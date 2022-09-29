Dumped because of albinism

Nkomwa Foundation Trust Director, Mr Pick Nkomwa chats to a woman who was rejected by relatives after giving birth to a child with albinism

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Matabeleland South Bureau

AT the age of 19 Alice Moyo* has been forced to endure the bitter taste of rejection from family members after giving birth to a baby with albinism.

Moyo who lives with her aunt in Jacaranda Suburb in Gwanda had to leave her rural home in Madziwa, Mashonaland Central early this year after her relatives rejected her and her baby.

She fell pregnant early last year at the age of 18 while she was in Form Four. She moved in with her in-laws who live in the same village and they welcomed her and made her feel as comfortable as possible as she was expecting.

Despite being pregnant she continued attending school while staying with her in-laws. She stopped attending school in October last year to give birth. After she delivered a child with albinism in

November, the father of her child and his family kicked her and the child out of their homestead.

She moved back home to stay with her mother and step father. Her situation at home was no better as her step father, who is abusive did not want her at the homestead.

He even allegedly forbade Moyo’s mother from holding the baby during their stay with them.

Moyo had to rely on donations in order to clothe and feed her baby as her family was not willing to help.

Her efforts to contact the father of her child have been fruitless leaving Moyo with no other option but to live the life of a single parent and accept rejection just because she gave birth to a baby with albinism.

“Everything changed after I gave birth. When I got home with the baby my ex-boyfriend took her and went to talk to his parents in secret.

He came back with his parents and they told me that the baby wasn’t one of them as they had never had such a child before,” Moyo said.

She said she tried explaining that she had not slept with anyone other than their son and that it was not her fault that the baby had albinism.

Albinism is a group of disorders inherited in an autosomal recessive pattern that results in little or no production of the pigment melanin, which determines the colour of the skin, hair and eyes. The lack of melanin in albinism predisposes individuals to skin damage, skin cancer and visual impairment at an early stage.

People with albinism suffer stigma stemming from attitudinal and environmental barriers that hinder their full and effective participation in society on an equal basis with others.

There is a lot of myths surrounding albinism with some people thinking that albinism is contagious, some believe that it is as a result of adulterous actions by the mother while others believe that it happens as a result of a curse.

Witchcraft related beliefs have seen attacks, mutilations and killings of people with albinism as some believe that their body parts bring good luck.

Moyo said her in-laws refused to entertain her and advised her to return to her mother with the baby.

She tried to explain to the father of the child but he refused to entertain her and insisted that the matter was now in the hands of his parents and their decision was final.

Moyo said she moved out the following day and went to her mother’s home. The situation was not any better because her step father made it clear that he did not want a child with albinism in his homestead.

“I had no one who could stand up for me. My mother is afraid of my step father because he is abusive so she had no say in the matter. He didn’t allow her to hold the baby or to assist me with the baby. My mother would however hold the baby during his absence.

I had no one to stand up for me against my in-laws and to make matters worse they are traditional leaders within the community,” she said.

“Despite going through this difficult time I had to soldier on as I had to write my examinations. I didn’t do well as I passed four subjects. I was one of the best students in my form and I know that under better circumstances I could have passed all my subjects.”

Moyo has not managed to obtain a birth certificate for her baby as the father of the child has deserted her. She said he had since changed his mobile number.

Moyo said it is her desire to go back to school to attain 5 O-Levels but she did not have funds. She said if she is able to secure a source of income then she will be able to fend for her child.

“My aunt and her husband are catering for our day to day needs but I would like to create a future for myself so that I can fend for my child.

I was able to get through school under the BEAM programme as I didn’t have anyone to pay my fees. The clothes my child has are donations from people but then I can’t live on handouts as I have to also fend for myself,” Moyo said.

She said while it is painful to know that the father of her child has abandoned her, she has to soldier on for the sake of her baby. Moyo said there was a time when she used to cry herself to sleep wondering what she had done to suffer so much rejection and abandonment.

Director of Gwanda-based disability organisation Nkomwa Foundation Trust which advocates for inclusion of people with disabilities, Mr Pick Nkomwa said there were many cases of mothers who are rejected by their families after giving birth to a child with a disability.

He said society still needs sensitisation on disability issues. Mr Nkomwa said community leaders have to play an active role in protecting those experiencing stigma as a result of disability.

“It’s concerning that women are still suffering so much after being blessed with a child with disability.

There is need to utilise multiple platforms to sensitise various stakeholders such as church gatherings and community meetings,” he said.

Mr Nkomwa said Moyo has displayed so much courage by withstanding so much rejection at such a young age. – @DubeMatutu.