Duo accuse brother of bewitching sibling, steals and slaughters his cow for funeral

TWO brothers each received 10-year prison sentences for stealing and slaughtering their brother’s ox, during a funeral dispute in Gweru.

On 10 November 2024, around 8:20 pm, during a funeral ceremony, a heated dispute erupted between Rassson Hove, (38), Moses Mudzingwa (31) and the unnamed complainant who is their brother.

The duo believed their brother was responsible for their sibling’s death and accused him of witchcraft.

This sparked a fiery argument, forcing the complainant to flee his home.

In a vengeful act, the brothers broke into the complainant’s kraal and brutally slaughtered one of his oxen.

The brothers then served some of the slaughtered ox’s meat at the funeral, leaving the rest in the complainant’s bedroom.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said, “Rasson Hove, (38) and Moses Mudzingwa (31) from Mangunye village were arraigned before the Gweru Magistrates’ Court facing stock theft charges.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said, "Rasson Hove, (38) and Moses Mudzingwa (31) from Mangunye village were arraigned before the Gweru Magistrates' Court facing stock theft charges. The stolen ox is valued at US$500, and no recovery has been made

The offenders were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. However, one year of the sentence was suspended on the condition that they pay the complainant US$500 in restitution. Each is to pay US$250.