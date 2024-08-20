Duo arrested for stealing guns

Tarisiro Tafirenyika – [email protected]

TWO men from Silverbow Farm, Rusape appeared in Karoi Magistrates’ Court, accused of posessing stolen guns.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority said that, On 6 December, 2023, at approximately 8:00 pm, police detectives received a tip that the two men were in possession of firearms. Acting on this information, the detectives located Stephen Apali (55) and Bobby Afali (18) at Chikangwe bus terminus and conducted a search of their vehicle, discovering a Telescopic Ruger 77/22 Rifle with a magazine containing 5 rounds and an Optima Shotgun with 5 rounds hidden under the back seat.

Stephen and Bobby were unable to provide a valid permit for possessing the firearms, leading to further investigation, which revealed that the firearms had been stolen from their legitimate owner.

As a result, they received a sentence of 8 months’ imprisonment, with 4 months suspended for a period of 5 years, effectively resulting in a 4-month prison term.