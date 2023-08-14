Duo beat mental patient to death

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

TWO men allegedly bludgeoned a fellow villager, suspected to be suffering from a mental illness, to death with a knob kerie and a metal lid.

According to a police statement, Innocent Sibanda died on August 8, 2023, in Nkayi.

Lungisani Ngwenya and Bongisani Ngwenya, allegedly hit him on the head repeatedly.

“Police in Nkayi have arrested Bongisani Ngwenya (36) and Lungisani Ngwenya (36) in connection with a case of murder which occurred in Nkalankata on 08/08/23.

“The suspects took turns to hit a suspected mental patient, Innocent Sibanda (24), with a knobkerrie and a metal lid on the head after finding him sleeping in Bongisani Ngwenya’s bedroom. The victim died on the spot,” said the police.