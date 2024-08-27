Duo caged 5 years for robbing Honda Fit driver

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

TWO machete- brandishing men have been arrested for carjacking a taxi driver and stealing his phone and cash.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement on X said, “Wells Mazhore of ZMDC, Chegutu (20) and Tanaka Chimbera of Mhondoro (21) were arraigned before the Chinhoyi Magistrates’ Court facing robbery charges.

“On the 8th of February 2023, at around 2200 hours, the complainant (31) a taxi driver operating along Chinhoyi-Chegutu road driving a brown Honda fit picked the two accused persons along the way together with their accomplice, Takunda Amos who has already been convicted. He dropped the rest of the passengers at Chinhoyi Town. The accused persons remained in the motor vehicle requesting to be dropped at Matura, Eldorado, Chinhoyi and they offered to pay a fare of US$20. Along the way, the accused persons requested to relieve themselves and the complainant stopped the vehicle and parked by the roadside.

“When the accused persons returned to the vehicle, the first accused person pulled out a machete from his trousers and threatened to kill the complainant, demanding the complainant’s car keys, cash and cellphone. They searched the complainant and took US$60 and an Itel P38 cellphone. The first accused person took charge of the complainant’s motor vehicle while the second accused person pushed the complainant out of the vehicle. The complainant made a police report.

“Police officers intercepted the stolen motor vehicle at Warren Park traffic light, Harare. The accused persons managed to escape leaving the complainant’s motor vehicle behind. They were arrested in a separate robbery case on 20 February 2023 in Norton.

“The total value stolen is US$6 160 and US$6 000 was recovered.The accused persons were sentenced to 5 years imprisonment of which 10 months were suspended for 5 years. A further 2 months was suspended on condition of restitution of US$80.”