Duo engaged as pirate Honda Fit drivers, sell it and share the money

IN a stunning betrayal of trust, two Chinhoyi men have each been slapped with a 4-year prison sentence for brazenly selling a Honda Fit valued at US$2 800 entrusted to them by its owner for use as a pirate taxi.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in a statement on X, said “Simbarashe Mamu (30) and Trynos Pfekezani (25) of Chinhoyi appeared before the Chinhoyi Magistrates Court facing theft of trust property charges.

“Sometime in September 2024, the complainant gave the first accused person her light blue Honda fit to use as a pirate taxi plying the Whitehouse, Chikuti- Murereka Township route. The first accused person connived with the second accused person to sell the motor vehicle and share the proceeds. The complainant got information that her motor vehicle was sold and made a police report, leading to the arrest of the accused persons. The total value stolen is USD2 800 and nothing was recovered.

“The accused persons were sentenced to 4 years imprisonment, of which 1 year was suspended for 5 years. 8 months were suspended on condition of restitution. They will serve an effective 28 months in prison.”