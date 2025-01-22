Duo gets two years for border theft

Thupeyo Muleya, [email protected]

TWO men suspected to be part of gangs that steal goods from vehicles at the Beitbridge Border Post have each been sentenced to two years in jail.

Melusi Sibanda (25) and Tafadzwa Shara (44) were convicted on their own pleas of guilty to theft and violating the Protected Places and Areas Act, by Beitbridge magistrate, Mr Mbonisi Kaweni.

On the theft charge, the two men were each sentenced to 12 months in jail. However, five months of the sentence were suspended for five years on condition that they do not during the period commit a similar offence.



An additional one month was suspended on condition of restitution, leaving them with six months to serve.

For violating the Protected Places and Areas Act, they were sentenced to another 12 months in jail, with five months conditionally suspended for five years. This left them with seven effective months.

Mr Kaweni ordered the sentences to run concurrently, meaning the men will serve an effective seven months in jail.

The prosecutor, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa, told the court that last Friday, at around 6am, the complainant left her goods at the commercial freight veranda under the instruction of security guards while completing border formalities.

During this time, Sibanda and Shara, along with an accomplice identified only as Doshto, who is still at large, stole two grey suitcases containing 80 satchels and 72 sunglasses worth ZWG8 695.

Their luck ran out when private security guards apprehended them at the border, leading to the recovery of 65 satchels and 60 sunglasses valued at ZiG7 094.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to the pair’s arrest.