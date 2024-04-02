Duo in court for public violence

Peter Matika, [email protected]

TWO Beitbridge men have been arraigned on charges of public violence and invasion of land.

Vigilance Rich Baloyi (35) and King Welly Nguluvhe appeared in a court in Beitbridge, where they are being accused together with a mob which is still at large of invading a farm belonging to Beitbridge Juicing Schweppes Sunrise Farm.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, the incident occurred on 20 March this year.

“They angrily and violently invaded the farm and accused the farm workers of unlawfully occupying their grazing land. They also dismantled two tents that were pitched and set on fire a portion of the cattle pen before they forcibly drove the farm workers together with 122 head of cattle out of the farm.”

Baloyi and Nguluvhe escorted the farm workers and the cattle for 5km from the farm before they left them at Ndambe shops.

They ordered the farm workers to proceed to Beitbridge Juicing main plant which is located about 30km from the farm.

They were remanded out of custody to 24 April on $300 000 bail each.