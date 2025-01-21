Duo jailed for orchestrating border thefts

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

Two men believed to be part of gangs that sneak into the border to steal goods from commercial vehicles and trucks at the Beitbridge border post have each been sentenced to an effective seven months in jail.

Melusi Sibanda (25) and Tafadzwa Shara (44) were on Monday convicted on their own plea of guilty to charges of theft and violating a section of the Protected Places and Areas Act when they appeared before Beitbridge Magistrate Mr Mbonisi Kaweni.

For the first charge of theft, they were each sentenced to 12 months in jail, with five months suspended for five years, and one month suspended on the condition of restitution. This leaves them with six months to serve in jail.

Mr Kaweni also sentenced the two men to 12 months in prison on the second charge, setting aside five months conditionally for five years, leaving them with seven months to serve in jail. He ruled that both sentences would run concurrently.

Prosecuting, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said that on January 17, at 6 AM, the complainant left her goods at the commercial freight veranda at the instruction of security guards while she went through other border compliance processes.

He stated that during this process, the accused persons connived with one Doshto, who is still at large, and stole 80 satchels and 72 pairs of sunglasses from two grey suitcases, all worth ZiG 8,695.37.

The accused ran out of luck and were arrested by private security guards at the border, leading to the recovery of 65 satchels and 60 pairs of sunglasses worth ZiG 7,094.00. The matter was subsequently reported to the police.