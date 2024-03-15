Duo jailed for stealing from tourist

Online Reporter

A DUO of criminals has been sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from a tourist after they tore into his tent and ransacked it.

The two Bornface Sibanda (36) and Vavarirai Mark (29) were arraigned before the Magistrates’ Court in Mvuma on the 1st of March 2024 facing a charge of unlawful entry, according to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe.

“Sometime in February 2023 the accused persons proceeded to a private residence in Mvuma where the complainant Kevin Paul Blackie, a Canadian tourist, was camped.

“They went through his campsite and tore his tent before stealing his briefcase containing a laptop, US$2 100 in cash, 1000 Canadian dollars, ZAR1000 in cash, and two Canadian passports.

“A police report was made leading to the accused persons’ arrest. The laptop, US$770, 530 Canadian dollars, and the two passports were recovered.”

The NPAZ said the two were sentenced to 24 months imprisonment, with six months suspended for five years on the condition that they do not commit a similar offence.

“An additional six months was suspended on condition that restitution is made to the complainant. Each accused person must pay USD665 and R500 by the 31 of May 2024.”