Duo jailed nine years for stealing cattle and attempting to sell them in South Africa

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

TWO men from the Shashe area in Beitbridge have each been sentenced to an effective nine years in prison for stealing three cattle from the same area, which they smuggled across the Limpopo River and attempted to sell in South Africa.

Respect Moyo (25) and Prince Tlou (27) were arrested after their potential buyer in South Africa shared images in an anti-stock theft chat group to verify the ownership of the cattle.

Moyo and Tlou were convicted on their own plea of guilty to a charge of stock theft when they appeared before Beitbridge Resident Magistrate Mr Takudzwa Gwazemba on Thursday.

Prosecutor Mr Ronald Mugwagwa said on January 10, the accused stole three cattle from the Shashe Number 15 grazing lands in Beitbridge. They then smuggled the cattle across the Limpopo River to South Africa and moved to the Samaria grazing lands in that country.

While in South Africa, they approached a potential buyer intending to sell each cow for R5 000. The buyer then informed some contacts in Zimbabwe, who shared images of the cows in a chat group to verify whether the accused were indeed the rightful owners.

The original owner of the three cattle identified them and reported the matter to the police, who tracked down the accused, finding them in possession of the stolen livestock in South Africa.

Moyo and Tlou were swiftly arrested, and the three cattle were subsequently recovered.

The theft of livestock between South Africa and Zimbabwe, especially goats, sheep, and cattle, has become a perennial issue, leading to collaboration between communities in both countries to combat stock theft.