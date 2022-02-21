Duo reign supreme at Zimas

Showbiz Reporter

DJ Zandimaz’s homecoming show, the We Move Fest that is scheduled to take place in Gwanda today may as well be turned into a celebration party for her and Nutty O as they reigned supreme at the Zimbabwe Music Awards this past weekend.

The two artistes who happen to have a song together, Ngifuna Wena that has been blazing on various radio stations scooped three awards each at the awards ceremony that was held at the Newlands Country Club in Harare on Saturday. Coincidentally, they are the headline acts at Zandimaz’s homecoming concert.

Nutty O who is behind the hit Handipere Power was awarded for Best Album (Mustard Seed), Song of the year for Handiperi Power and Best Male Artiste.

DJ Zandimaz of the Ngisemathandweni fame on the other hand, was adjudged the Best Dance/House artiste, International Zimbabwean Artiste and Best Female Artiste.

These were undeniably deserving recipients as they put in the work last year with the Gwanda show providing them a great opportunity to celebrate their feats.

Yesterday evening, they were billed to perform in Bulawayo at BAC Leisure at what could have been turned into another celebration party. Accepting their awards, both artistes thanked their fans for their continuous support and dedicated their awards to them.

“Thank you my ABX people for all the love, support and votes. This is all for you. A big thank you to PPC Zimbabwe and Zima for honouring the work! We strive to achieve more excellence in the future,” wrote Nutty O on his Facebook page as he shared an image of his gongs with fans.

Said DJ Zandimaz: “Thank you for all the support. For the love and icing on the cake for the award — speechless I am.”

Other winners at the awards were Insimbi ZeZhwane who came out tops in the Best Tshibilika genre and Amaqaqa in Best Traditional/Ezomdabu. As expected, Roki’s Patati Patata hit was awarded for Best Collaboration.

Music producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist, Mono Mukundu, despite being in the industry for over 20 years and contributing a lot had no award to his name. All this changed on Saturday as he was presented the Lifetime Achievement Award.