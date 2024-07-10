Duo stab drinking mate to death

Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]

TWO men are on the run after attacking their drinking mate with a chair before fatally stabbing him with an unknown object in a bottle store.

In a statement on X, police said they are investigating a case of murder which occurred on 7 July at a bottle store in Zviuma business Centre in Shurugwi. Trymore Mahuro (30) and Albert Gido (38) attacked Future Ngwenya (35) with a plastic chair before stabbing him with an unknown sharp object on the stomach after an argument during a beer drinking spree. The victim died on the spot. The suspects are on the run.

Police said anyone with information should report at any nearest station.