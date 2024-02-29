Duo to hold concert to promote upcoming artistes in Bulawayo

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

TWO rising stars, Knowledge Shumba, better known as Killer Nox, and Tadios Machiridza, or Taddy Bear, are pioneering a new initiative to nurture emerging talent in the arts in Bulawayo. Dubbed the “Bulawayo Concert,” the platform is set to launch on 13 April, with the location still to be announced.

Killer Nox envisions this event as a pivotal opportunity for artists from various disciplines.

“This event is all about uplifting and promoting local talents those who’re in arts industry. These include musicians, dance groups, poets, models, comedians and DJs,” he said.

The concert aims to address the challenges faced by up-and-coming artistes in finding venues to display their abilities.

“We have realised that Bulawayo has got too much talents but the challenge is some of these upcoming artistes there are facing challenges for shows where they can showcase their talents and that’s the reason why we decided to throw a concert,” Killer Nox elaborated.

The event promises to be a melting pot of creativity, with guests from Harare, Gweru, and Bulawayo itself joining the celebration of artistry.

