Duo to perform community service for beating up sister-in-law

TWO women from Nyanga were sentenced to perform community service for beating up their sister-in-law.

On 29 September, at around 8 PM, the complainant, aged 26, returned home following a three-day visit to Nyanga. The accused, who are her in-laws, called her to the kitchen and asked her where she was coming from. When the complainant explained her absence, A dispute arose from the conversation

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) in a statement on X said, unsatisfied with her explanation, the first accused (50) went to the complainant’s bedroom and began throwing her belongings outside. She then returned to confront the complainant, pushing her out of the kitchen, punching her in the face four times, and kicking her three times on her left leg, while the second accused (20) held her hands. An onlooker intervened, rescuing the complainant, who sustained injuries from the assault.

The two accused women were sentenced to three months in prison, with the sentence wholly suspended on the condition that they each perform 105 hours of community service.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe encouraged members of the public to desist from violence and resolve their disputes amicably or seek third-party mediation.