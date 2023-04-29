Duration Gold empowers Zimbabwe youths and aids Government ambitions

Duration Gold has extended its groundbreaking empowerment mining project to Matabeleland South following the overwhelming success of a similar project at its Athens Mine in Zimbabwe.

The initiative saw the mine work with artisanal miners, giving them legitimate claims and allowing them to prospect and mine alongside the mine.

The project by Duration Gold, who run Gaika Mine, Athens Mine, Vubachikwe in Gwanda and Royal Family in Filabusi, has helped to create peace and limited conflict in a cut-throat industry, while empowering the community and aiding the Government’s plan to become a $12 billion mining country by the end of the decade.

Duration Gold’s Dave Easterbrook and Mine Manager Mawulana Phiri led the initiative, which saw them sit down with former illegal miners and share a hot meal in a moment of true reconciliation.

The project has been so successful that it has been copied in South Africa and Duration Gold is now extending the same model to its Royal Family plant in Filabusi.

“The project has been overwhelmingly successful in Athens Mine and we feel a similar service in Royal Family in Filabusi where we have a number of claims that we can also cede for the benefit of young Zimbabweans who are trying their hand at artisanal mining and also want a piece of the national cake,” said Duration Gold’s spokesperson Robert Mukondiwa.

“The project has done well at Athens and on a recent visit by our principal, a decision was made to extend the idea to Filabusi and make sure the model works well for the community. The Government has been working all out to ensure that out of school youths get a piece of the pie while at the same time ensuring the operations of big operations like Vubachikwe, Royal Family and Athens are not disturbed. The best way is to create these private-community partnerships that ensure wins for everyone,” he added.

Duration Gold’s Easterbrook is confident that the project will work and serve the needs of the community.

“True. Not every idea is a one-size- fits-all. However, the needs and wants of the two communities and the youth and the nation as a whole are similar and we are confident not only will it be accepted but it will be successful and serve the needs of the communities,” said Easterbrook.

Added Mukondiwa; “one of the best times to hear the needs of the people is an election year. This year the youth have amplified their need to be a part of the mining dream and Duration has decided to be at the heart of that Zimbabwean dream,” he said.

With all modalities in place, the Filabusi project will soon be realised, empowering young Zimbabweans and aiding the Government’s ambitions to become a significant player in the global mining industry. The project is an example of how a change in mindset can lead to the creation of pro-people movements and empower communities. It is a testament to the power of reconciliation and co-operation in a world that is often seen as cut-throat and dog-eat-dog.