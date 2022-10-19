Durban Gen actress Sne coming to Byo

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

SOUTH African actress Nombulelo Mhlongo known for her role as Sne on eTV soapie Durban Gen is expected in the country on Saturday where she is set to attend the Grace Anne Talk Show launch.

The event to be hosted by Marilynn J will be held at the Zimbabwe Music Academy in Bulawayo from 5pm.

Said Grace Anne: “The Grace Anne talk show is about bringing solutions to the table in matters that concern the community as well as the business world. It seeks to uncover the journey of people in business starting from how they started and where they are now.

“As far as the community is concerned, it seeks to uncover problems that people face in the society and the solutions suggested.”

She said the show came about after she did research and survey and noticed that a lot of programmes concentrate on the end results of successful businesspeople, but miss out on the important part which is the process.

“My aim is to awaken people so they can realise that we’re sitting on opportunities and that we can make things happen as long as we learn from each other’s mistakes and faults. The objective is to inspire and instill a positive mindset in our people, for them to know that struggles are temporary paths to a fruitful future. After doing a first pilot episode of the show on YouTube, it gave me the positivity to officially introduce it to the world through the launch,” she said.

Grace Anne said the launch will give everyone a glimpse of how the talk show will be conducted. – @mthabisi_mthire