Dutch test for Sables World Cup readiness

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE high-profile international Test match against the Netherlands just before the Africa Cup will help assess the progress Zimbabwe have made in their quest to book a place in the Rugby World Cup 2023.

The Sables will take on the Dutch national side at the Rugby Stadium in Amsterdam on June 25.

The game will come just a week before the Africa Cup where Zimbabwe will face off against Côte d’Ivoire in the quarter-finals. Should they overcome the West Africans, the Sables will most likely face Namibia in the last four.

Namibia will face Burkina Faso in their quarter-final tie.

The other two quarter-finals will see Senegal facing Algeria, while Kenya take on Uganda.

The Zimbabwe rugby side is currently competing in South Africa’s Currie Cup First Division as the Goshawks.

After week seven of the Currie Cup First Division, the Goshawks are seventh on the 10-team log standings with 12 points, five behind fifth-placed Boland Cavaliers, who have played a game more.

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) vice-president Martin Shone said: “We are getting better and there are a lot of positives to take out of the matches we are playing.

The performance of the Goshawks has been very good.

We have played some of the best teams in the Currie Cup so far and we are satisfied with the display.

Also the huge Test match coming up will help us in our preparations.”

–@innocentskizoe