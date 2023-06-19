Dutchman who fathered up to 550 children around the world is STILL donating sperm

Children fathered by Jonathan Jacob Meijer (pictured) are dotted all over the world. About 375 live in the Netherlands, 80 in Germany, 35 in Belgium, four in Argentina, and two in Australia. pic cred Daily Mail

A Dutchman who fathered at least 550 children before being sued over incest fears is still donating sperm, and now wants a family of his own.

Jonathan Jacob Meijer’s children are dotted all over the world. About 375 live in the Netherlands, 80 in Germany, 35 in Belgium, four in Argentina, and two in Australia.

His fathering spree began in 2007, when Meijer, 42, registered as a sperm donor at 11 clinics and at the Cryos sperm bank. He also joined Facebook groups for women and couples who want but cannot have kids.

Over the years, Meijer lied to everyone. He told each clinic he would exclusively donate there, and he told each prospective mother he ‘only’ had about 10 children.

Earlier this year, he was ordered to stop donating sperm to prospective parents, or face a massive fine. When asked by German media why he wants so many kids, Meijer replied: ‘I want to do something meaningful with my life.’

He added: ‘Yes, I lied to the women. That was wrong. I wanted to help them.’

In his online profile, Meijer is understood to have claimed he resembled Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Chris Hemsworth, and Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant.

Speaking the Daily Mail in March, Julia – who wanted to start a family with her wife Ida – said, in truth, she thought he looked more like a viking.

Many mothers of children conceived with his sperm have furiously condemned Meijer after finding out about his donation addiction.

Mothers – with lookalike children sporting curly blond hair and piercing blue eyes – had even begun to meet by chance. Some started online groups to find other women who had also used the same samples.

Of them, 157 joined a Facebook support group called ‘Donorkind 102 JJM’.

When asked by German media about his hundreds of children, Meijer replied: ‘I like to meet them. But emotionally, they feel more like my nephews and nieces.

‘Otherwise, it would be too much for me.’

Meijer himself is one of eight siblings. He has worked as a civics teacher, a mailman, and a cryptocurrency consultant.

The Cryos sperm bank sold his donations for around £1,100 each, but Meijer claims he donates his sperm for free. He told German media: ‘I don’t ask for anything, but sometimes I receive £64, a plane ticket, or a camera as a gift.’

One mother of a child conceived with Meijer’s sperm sued the Dutchman in April, arguing that his actions have increased the risk of incest.

Eva, the Dutch woman at the centre of the court case, had a child by Mr Meijer in 2018 and said it made her feel ‘sick to her stomach’ when she found out that he had fathered so many other children.

Earlier this year, she said: ‘If I had known he had already fathered more than 100 children I would never have chosen him. If I think about the consequences this could have for my child I am sick to my stomach.

‘Many mothers have told him he needs to stop, but nothing helps. So going to court is the only option I have to protect my child.’

A civil court in The Hague ruled that he is no longer allowed to donate his sperm. If he does so again, he will be fined 100,000 euro (£85,000).

The complainant was supported by the organisation Donorkind, whose CEO, 44-year-old Ties van der Meer, is himself a donor-conceived child.Donorkind’s lawyer Mark de Hek said earlier this year: ‘This behaviour is dangerous for the mental wellbeing and health of donor children. By preferring his reproductive urge, the donor is acting unlawfully.

‘In addition, he violates the agreements with the clinics and with the prospective parents, because they trusted his promise that he would father a maximum of 25 children.’

Van der Meer has spoken of concerns that in their teens, Mr Meijer’s children could meet one-another and even fall for each other – unaware that they are biologically brother and sister. The chances are slim, but not impossible.

With 17.5million people, the Netherlands is a small country. In 2020, just under 12 per cent (around 2.1million) fell in to the 15-24 age range.

Van der Meer, who has conceived 18 children himself via sperm donations, told German media: ‘What Meijer is doing is irresponsible.

‘According to the verdict, he has 550 children. I fear that he wants to set a record and already has 1,000 children today.’

Meijer’s fathering spree began in 2007, when the Dutchman, 42, registered as a sperm donor at 11 clinics and at the Cryos sperm bank. He also joined Facebook groups for women and couples who want but cannot have kids

If Meijer really does have 1,000 children, he would rank second after Mongol leader Genghis Khan, who is said to have fathered up to 2,000 children.

Incredibly, Meijer continues to donate sperm, but, he claims, only to women who already have a child from him and want another, which the recent verdict allows for.

Earlier this month, he ‘helped’ a Dutch woman, and this week, he will fly to Serbia and Italy to visit the mothers of some of his children.

Meijer told German media he wants to raise kids of his own one day. He said: ‘I want to start a family, dream of having five children.

– Daily Mail UK