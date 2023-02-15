DYING BY THE GUN: Smuggled illegal firearms contribute to high murder stats — crime expert

The Chronicle

Just two years ago, an average of 20 people were killed in gun violence a day in South Africa.

In just six months last year, that number rose to 30 a day, according to police statistics.

Police statistics show that KZN has the highest number of gun-related murders in the country.

Meanwhile, organised hits and mass shootings are on the rise, according to police minister Bheki Cele.

In an interview, criminologist at the University of Pretoria Prof Christiaan Bezuidenhout said the statistics were mind boggling.

“We are turning into a murderous country. It has been known that we are a very violent country, but our quarterly statistics where firearms are concerned are mind boggling.”

