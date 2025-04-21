Dynamic week of trade, innovation, and engagement in Bulawayo

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

THE prestigious Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) 2025 roars to life today in Bulawayo, with the city abuzz with activity as final preparations were concluded yesterday ahead of the country’s flagship trade and investment showcase.

Running until Saturday, this year’s sapphire edition is themed: “Industrialisation: Crafting an Integrated Economic Landscape”, and has attracted exhibitors from across Zimbabwe, the region, and the globe.

The ZITF Company has confirmed that exhibition space is fully booked, with a spill-over section created to accommodate overwhelming interest from sectors including manufacturing, mining, energy, ICT, agriculture and services.

The Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre was a hive of activity yesterday, as exhibitors applied the finishing touches to their pavilions in readiness for what promises to be a dynamic week of trade, innovation, and strategic engagement.

In line with tradition, President Mnangagwa is expected to tour various stands, interacting with exhibitors and witnessing first-hand the innovation that underpins Zimbabwe’s industrial ambitions. His visit remains a key highlight of the fair.

A notable diplomatic event this year is the official opening ceremony on Friday, which will be presided over by Mozambique’s President Daniel Chapo. His participation elevates the international profile of ZITF 2025 and underscores the strong economic ties between Zimbabwe and Mozambique. Both nations are advancing strategic regional projects, such as joint energy transmission lines and logistics corridors, particularly the vital Beira Corridor, which facilitates trade access to global markets.

ZITF Company board chairman, Mr Busisa Moyo, said President Chapo’s attendance signals a commitment to deepening regional integration and collaboration.

“Mozambique is a key gateway for Zimbabwean exports to global markets, particularly through the Beira Corridor, while Zimbabwe provides a crucial trade route for goods destined for southern Africa,” he said.

The week-long showcase will feature a robust line-up of forums and business conferences. Tomorrow’s schedule includes the Rural Industrialisation Indaba, Buyers’ Speed Networking, Zimbabwe-India Business Session, and the ZITF Innovators’ Forum and Hackathon.

On Wednesday, the flagship ZITF International Business Conference will take place, to be presided over by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga under the theme “Revitalising Industrialisation for Zimbabwe’s Economic Resurgence”. Concurrently, the Connect Africa Symposium, under the theme “Industrialisation and Economic Integration: Strengthening Africa’s Resilience”, will be officiated by Vice-President Kembo Mohadi.

ZITF continues to play a strategic role in Zimbabwe’s economic calendar, aligning with national priorities around re-industrialisation, economic diversification, and competitiveness. It offers a vital platform for investment promotion, policy dialogue, and business linkages.

An exhibitor commented yesterday:

“ZITF 2025 is a vital avenue for Zimbabwe to engage with potential investors across various sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, mining, ICT and energy. It provides an opportunity for government and private stakeholders to highlight the country’s investment climate, reforms, and opportunities.”

This year, confirmed participating countries include Afghanistan, Angola, Austria, Belarus, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Rwanda, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, the UK, USA, UAE, Zambia, and the EU Delegation.

The presence of such a diverse array of international exhibitors opens new doors for SMEs, who benefit from exposure, partnerships, and access to global value chains. The fair also spurs job creation, with dozens of young people seen outside the exhibition park yesterday seeking employment opportunities.

In a welcome message, Bulawayo Mayor, Councillor David Coltart, described the trade showcase as a critical component of the city’s business calendar.

He said the theme aligns with the city’s development agenda of becoming a Smart and Transformative City by 2025.

“In line with the ZITF theme, the city has adopted its own: ‘Industrialisation — the pathway to a Smart and Sustainable City’, as it seeks to re-imagine and reinvent Bulawayo over the next 50 years. We speak of how our residents can navigate emerging governance issues to improve service delivery,” said Clr Coltart.

He added that the local authority values strategic partnerships for inclusive economic development.

“The hosting of the ZITF in the City of Bulawayo presents Zimbabwe with another opportunity to forge new frontiers in building a viable economy for the next generation. As the city’s custodians, we have been entrusted by the public to deliver the development aspirations of Bulawayo, driven by its motto Siye Phambili (forward in development),” said Clr Coltart.

“We seek to court investors in improving service delivery, ensuring its residents enjoy the benefits of its City of Kings status.”