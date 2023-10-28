Dynamos’ 60th birthday bucket list…DeMbare set sights on cup double

Innocent Kurira, Innocent.kurira.chronicle.co.zw

FOR Dynamos the year 2023 is a special one as the club celebrates its 60th anniversary and this season there’s no dream more special than securing a coveted cup double. The club’s illustrious history makes them deserving of such aspirations.

Their last league title victory dates back to 2014, and the subsequent loss to Harare City in the Chibuku Super Cup final in 2015 left their trophy cabinet yearning for more. Since that 2014 league triumph, Dynamos has endured a major silverware drought.

The current scenario presents an exciting opportunity for Dynamos. They are not only contenders for the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title but also find themselves in the semi-finals of the Chibuku Super Cup.

The dream of a cup double is very much alive for DeMbare, but in the unpredictable world of sports, nothing is guaranteed.

In the league, Dynamos stands eight points adrift of the leading Ngezi Platinum Stars, who boast 57 points. However, there’s a glimmer of hope with a game in hand against Manica Diamonds. A win in this match would narrow the gap to just five points with five games remaining in the season.

Turning to the Chibuku Super Cup, Dynamos is on the cusp of claiming the country’s most prestigious knockout competition. Their immediate challenge comes in the form of CAPS United in the semi-finals, a game set to unfold at the National Sports Stadium on an eagerly anticipated Sunday.

Cup ties are notorious for their unpredictability, and even though Dynamos has previously bested their city rivals in league matches, this semifinal encounter remains wide open.

Dynamos’ assistant coach, Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe, envisions the sweetness of a cup double in this significant 60th-anniversary year, and their fans share this dream with fervent anticipation.

Commenting on the possibility of a double, Chigowe said: “It will be superb. It will be a milestone. A breath of fresh air. It’s been 10 years since we won a league championship. It’s what Dynamos needs right now.”

He hopes that going forward, his team will treat every match — whether it’s a league or knockout competition — like a cup final.

“We have been good, but we still need to be consistent. To us, it’s eight games to go and every one of them is a cup final that includes the big match on Sunday,” he said.

Dynamos go into the game at the back of a two-game winning streak.

“It’s a good thing for the team going into any game that you make mistakes but you get results. Even at training, you can correct mistakes without any pressure. We are cognisant of the fact that Caps United are hungry. So are we. That is only natural. So we will give it our all to make sure that the blue badge prevails.

“The team has been much focused. We are very much cognisant of what is at stake. The group of players we have here have got significant talent. We are also reminding them that talent alone without results comes to nothing. So they have to stand up and be counted,” Chigowe said.

He also encouraged the club’s supporters to show up and support the team in large numbers.

“Our philosophy is we play attacking football and we will not change that for anything because we want that to continue. Even our junior teams, we are branding them to play in the same manner and I think if it’s effective, why change it? The twelfth man has always been critical for Dynamos.

Hopefully, they will come and rally behind the team in their numbers.”

In the other semi-final, Black Rhinos will face Ngezi Platinum at Bata Stadium this afternoon.

Rhinos will be out to upset their city rivals who are also hoping for a double.

Saturday

Black Rhinos v Ngezi Platinum (Bata Stadium 15:00hrs)

Sunday

Dynamos v CAPS United (National Sports Stadium 15:00hrs)