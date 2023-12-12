Dynamos and Chicken Inn go after former Bosso utility player

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

FORMER Highlanders utility player Bruce Kangwa’s signature is being chased by Dynamos and Chicken Inn.

Kangwa was released by Tanzanian club Azam earlier this year after seven years of service.

“For now since it’s off-season. I must weigh options. I can go to Dynamos or Chicken Inn. I’m not in a hurry to make a decision. For the right price, I will bounce back” said the former Zimbabwe international.

Kangwa won all the silverware in Tanzania except the championship.

The left-footed star also played in both the African Champions League and CAF Confederations Cup.

