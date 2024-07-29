Dynamos, Bikita Minerals in draw

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

Dynamos 0-0 Bikita Minerals

THAT Genesis Mangombe has lost control of many things at Dynamos is no longer a secret.

Midfielder Valentine Kadonzvo yesterday gave the biggest hint all was not well in the Glamour Boys camp when he walked out in protest when he was substituted in the 37th minute.

DeMbare supporters also could not hide their frustrations following the incident as their team gave another lifeless performance at home in the goalless draw against newcomers Bikita Minerals at Rufaro.

Mangombe and his players were turned away by the angry Dynamos fans who they had wanted to salute at the Vietnam after the game.

The coach approached with an apologetic gesture but his efforts to reconnect with the fans was met with a chorus of disapproval and dejection as the livid supporters hurled objects towards the coach before the marshals whisked him off to safety.

The 37th minute incident triggered the emotions, especially as the fans still held fresh memories of Kadonzvo’s late goal which secured a point the last time out in the 1-1 draw against Yadah.

Mangombe had to keep a straight face during the post-match press conference.

“The supporters were not actually disappointed by the performance but by the substitution of the scorer of the last game,” he said.

“It’s always like that in football. We are coaches and we understand these things. I am the one who introduced him. We know that what he was supposed to do is not exactly what he did. At some point they said they don’t like Valentine but he is now the darling of the crowd. But he was not doing what we wanted him to do.

“It doesn’t mean he will not play when we go to Bulawayo. If he does the right things at training, we will introduce him. But we don’t accept the behaviour he showed us in front of other players. We need to correct that. Of course, out of anger you can overreact as a player, “ said Mangombe.

Kadonzvo insisted on walking back to the dressing room, without even talking to the coaches despite the spirited attempts by his teammates.

This could be one of the several hints in the last few weeks that all is not well in the Glamour Boys dressing room. Zimpapers Sport recently reported that there was simmering tension and that Mangombe was getting out of favour with senior players. The emotions could be spilling to the pitch.

But Mangombe sounded like it was an isolated incident.

“Players do behave like that and as a coach you have to understand. You are also a father. He was not happy with being substituted but at the same time in football you have to play according to tactical instructions,” said Mangombe.

Dynamos have not won at Rufaro in their last three games. They lost to Highlanders two weeks ago before forcing a 1-1 draw against Yadah during the midweek.

They had a bright start yesterday before fizzling out later on in the first half. Their opponents Bikita Minerals looked like they were content with getting an away point against the giants.

“I think the point is worth it, having travelled all the way from Bikita. We needed that point. Of course, we came here and we wanted to win but that is football. We got a point and we are happy as a team,” said Bikita Minerals coach, Arnold Jani.