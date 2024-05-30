Dynamos challenge Chirinda decision

Veronica Gwaze, Harare Bureau

DESPITE the Zifa Player Status Committee clearing Obriel Chirinda to play for Ngezi Platinum Stars, it seems the striker’s woes are far from over.

Dynamos, who lost the battle to land him, are set to appeal the ruling, saying it was unfairly done.

The Player Status Committee gave the green light to the PSL to issue Chirinda a licence and allow him to play for the champions.

The former Bulawayo Chiefs’ star had been involved in legal battles pitting Ngezi Platinum Stars and Dynamos since the beginning of the year after he allegedly signed contracts with both sides.

As a result of the stalemate, Chirinda has been inactive for 14 games.

The Zifa Players Status Committee deliberated on his case on May 21, and asked the two clubs and player to provide documents supporting their positions.

Chirinda stated that he was approached by the Dynamos coach, Genesis Mangombe, on December 24 last year with an offer to join his team.

The player allegedly informed the coach that he was still contracted to Bulawayo Chiefs.

However, the gaffer assured him that they would enter into negotiations with Amakhosi.

Chirinda is said to have been given US$4 800 by Mangombe, with an agreement that if the deal fell through, the player would return the money.

Bulawayo Chiefs later informed Chirinda that they had been approached by Ngezi Platinum for his services.

Noting that Dynamos had not engaged Chiefs, Chirinda agreed to join the reigning champions before making efforts to refund Dynamos as agreed.

According to Monday’s ruling, Ngezi Platinum followed the rules as they entered into a transfer agreement with the player’s parent club.

“We also find no fault with the conduct of Bulawayo Chiefs. They signed a contract with Ngezi Platinum only. They did not sign a contract with Dynamos FC,” reads part of the judgement.

It is against this background that the contract between Ngezi Platinum and Chirinda was declared valid and subsisting.

On the other hand, the contract between Dynamos and the player, dated December 19, 2023, was therefore declared invalid and of no force and effect as it was signed while he had a running contract with Chiefs and hence was not a free agent.