Dynamos’ continental comeback beckons

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

DYNAMOS are on the brink of making a remarkable comeback to continental football and their fans are brimming with confidence that their team will progress to the Caf Confederations Cup Group Stages.

DeMbare is just 90 minutes away from securing their spot and all they need is just a draw or win against Botswana’s Orapa United.

The Harare Giants won the first leg 1-0 last Sunday and they clash again tomorrow at the Obed Itani Chulume Stadium in Francistown. The Glamour Boys returned to the jungles of African football this year after a decade of absence. The last time Dynamos played in Africa was in March 2014, when they were knocked out of the Caf Champions League first round by DR Congo side, AS Vita.

DeMbare fans believe coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigowe has what it takes to lead them to the Promised Land. Bulawayo Supporters Chapter secretary-general Blessing Marangwanda is confident of his side’s victory.

“I’m confident that Dynamos will qualify for the next round of the Caf Confederation Cup. After winning the first leg 1-0, they just need to avoid defeat in the second leg against Orapa. With interim coach Mablanyo at the helm, Dynamos have been on a solid run, unbeaten in six games across all competitions, with three wins and three draws. They’ve only conceded two goals in that stretch, showcasing their defensive prowess.

“The team’s momentum and resilience will likely see them through to the next round. As Dynamos supporters in Bulawayo, we’re travelling to the game to support the boys. We’ll be loud, we’ll be proud, and we’ll cheer them on to victory! Let’s go Dynamos, let’s go,” said Marangwanda.

Sheppard Maswenya also weighed in saying: “The upcoming game against Orapa has got me super excited! I’m gutted that I won’t be able to make the trip to support the boys in person, but I’ll be cheering them on from afar. I’ve got no doubt that Dynamos will qualify for the next round — they’ve been on a fantastic run under coach Mablanyo and I believe they’ve got the momentum and skill to see them through. I’ll be following the game closely and sending all my positive vibes to the team.”

Another fan, Edward “Kushman” Makusha, also said he was confident the team will win.

“Definitely Dynamos is going to win. The best result for Orapa is a draw. In Mablanyo’s philosophy we believe. He is a good coach,” said Makusha.

Givemore Nyamandi also believes in Chigowe’s tactical prowess. “We go into the second game with a one-goal advantage and it’s now down to the coaches to protect that lead. I believe our technical team led by Mablanyo has all it takes to outwit their opponents,” said Nyamandi.

The Glamour Boys have a clean bill of health, having welcomed back Sadney Urikhob and Issah Sadiki from the treatment room.

DeMbare made it past the first preliminary round of the competition last month after defeating Zambia’s Zesco United 1-0 on aggregate. The goal came from Tanaka Shandirwa in the first leg before they played a goalless draw in the second leg in Zambia.

DeMbare got the ticket to represent the country in inter-club football after they won the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup. Dynamos are hoping to either complete a double on Orapa United or confine them to a draw to march onto the group stage.

A minimum US$400 000 carrot is hanging hence DeMbare need to clear the Orapa United hurdle tomorrow.