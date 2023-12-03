Dynamos crowned Chibuku Super Cup champions

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-2 Dynamos FC

DYNAMOS are the 2023 Chibuku Super Cup Champions after seeing off the Ngezi Platinum challenge at Baobab Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

It was a deserved victory for Dynamos who from the first whistle appeared to be the hungrier of the two sides.

League champions, Ngezi Platinum never rose to the occasion on the day.

It was Dynamos who took control of the game from the onset and dominated play though they could not turn their control of the game into goals in the first half.

Dynamos got their act together in the second half and got ahead through Elton Chikona after 72 minutes.

Chikona struck home from close range to give Dynamos the advantage. Substitute Emmanuel Paga killed the game off with a 90th minute strike.

The victory ended DeMbare’s nine year title jinx.

-@innocentskizoe