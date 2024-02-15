Dynamos desperate to clear Billiat hurdle

Tadious Manyepo, Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS are hoping to clear one outstanding issue with Khama Billiat’s camp as soon as possible to pave the way for the former Warriors talisman to join them.

The Glamour Boys are in advanced talks with the ex-Kaizer Chiefs star, who has been without a team since June last year when his contract with Amakhosi expired.

Zimpapers Sport understands that the deal is imminent and Billiat was supposed to fly in today to join his new teammates ahead of the giants’ season-opening game against Ngezi Platinum in the Castle Challenge Cup at Baobab next week.

But he will not travel before the parties iron out the pertinent issue pertaining some sign-on fees.

His salary and other add-ons have already been agreed and Billiat has since requested that the Number 12 jersey be reserved for him.

But the sign-on figures are yet to be agreed and Billiat remains holed in South Africa as the Genesis “Kaka” Mangombe team continue to make frantic efforts to address that.

While there are other financially stable teams, who are understood to have offered the 33-year-old some eye-popping deals, Billiat wants to play for Dynamos.

He is actually the one who sent an emissary to approach the country’s biggest team having had missed calls from the Glamour Boys recently.

“We are aware of the bidding wars understood to be taking place for Billiat at the moment,” said a Dynamos insider.

“We are sure that Billiat wants to play for Dynamos and that is the reason why it is Dynamos who he is negotiating with.

“Of course, there is one sticky issue which needs to be addressed regarding the deal. The agreement, like what has been published earlier, is almost intact and we are very confident that all will be well.

“Billiat was initially scheduled to travel from South Africa on Thursday (today) but since we are still to iron out one outstanding issue, he will be travelling some other day.

“The team is working flat out to ensure that the matter is cleared as soon as possible. Once that has been finalized, he will be travelling here to sign the deal and start training with the team.”

Despite having spent more than six months out of action after failing to attract any interest from other South African teams following his refusal to renew his romance with the Soweto giants, Billiat is expected to add significant value to the Glamour Boys.

The Mufakose-bred talisman has vast experience in the African Safari having won the CAF Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns back in 2016.

And Dynamos, who will be representing the country in the CAF Confederation Cup are hoping to tap into his expertise as they bid to make an impression in the continental sojourn which they last partook in 2013 when they played in the CAF Champions League.

The Glamour Boys are also looking to win the league title for the first time since 2014 and Billiat will be handy in the attainment of that goal.

Meanwhile Kuda Mahachi is expected to start training with the Glamour Boys next week while his contract will be negotiated.

Mahachi recently parted ways with Ghana Premiership team Medeama just five months into his one-year contract.

He has been struggling to get a club since he had a brush with the law following allegations of child abuse.

The case prompted the termination of his deal with South African side SuperSport although he was later cleared from any wrongdoing by the courts.

@TheHerald