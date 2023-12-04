Dynamos end trophy drought

Nkosilathi Sibanda at Baobab Stadium in Ngezi

Ngezi Platinum 0-2 Dynamos FC

DYNAMOS FC ended their nine-year trophy drought with a victory over Ngezi Platinum Stars in the Chibuku Super Cup final here yesterday.

The hunger from Dynamos to get their hands on the silverware was evident from the first whistle.

Dynamos dictated terms in the early stages and Ngezi Platinum were lucky not to have conceded in the first-half.

In the second-half, Dynamos took the chances that came their way.

Castle Lager Premiership Most Promising Player of the Year, Elton Chikona opened the scoring after 72 minutes before Emmanuel Paga put the game to bed with a 90th minute strike.

Ngezi Platinum never really looked like a side who had just won the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title as they failed to get into full gear.

They had a few chances which were far in between but for the greater part of the game they failed to give Dynamos any meaningful challenge.

Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi accepted it wasn’t their day.

“It was not our day. It was tough luck for us. We won the championship and Dynamos won this one. That’s how football is. It was not our day,” said Chiragwi, who however, was visibly disappointed.

He thanked their fans for the support on the day.

“All the teams played good football. We enjoyed. We are happy with how the supporters turned out. They came in their numbers to enjoy the game, which is the most important thing. I congratulate Dynamos because they deserved to win.”

DeMbare’s gaffer, Genesis Mangombe revelled in the moment. The win really meant a lot to him and the Dynamos supporters. He gave credit to how his charges carried themselves, saying they put up a spirited effort.

“Thumbs up to the boys who played. They had a spirited effort. They showed they can do it. They played according to the strategy and they had the fighting spirit. They wanted to prove to the world they can do it.

“We said it’s a cup game. The plan was to play it simple and get the chances. In the second-half we created numerous chances that we failed to convert. We had to calm down and dominate possession.”



Summing up the season’s performance, Mangombe said it was a difficult terrain.

“It’s not easy coaching a team like Dynamos. It’s very difficult. One just has to push on and have faith,” he said.

Teams:

Ngezi Platinum Stars FC: Chang Mariyoni, Kudzai Chigwida, Polite Moyo, Malvin Gaki (Tapiwa Mandinyenya 80th minute), Takunda Benhura, Gareth Madhake, Qadr Amini (Ellson Mweha 62nd minute), Leslie Kashitigu, Bruno Mtigo (Malon Mushonga 80th minute), Farai Madhananga, Tinotenda Musariranwa (Claude Makopa 62nd minute)

Dynamos FC: Prince Tafiremutsa, Elton Chikona (Emmanuel Paga 78th minute), Kevin Moyo, Tanaka Shandirwa (Arthur Musiiwa 84th minute), Frank Makarati, Junior Makunike (Shadreck Nyahwa 80th minute), Emmanuel Jalai, Donald Dzvinyai, Keith Madera (Eli ILunga 46th minute), Issa Sadiki, Donald Mudadi (Emmanuel Ziocha 84th minute)

— @NkosieLegend