Dynamos FC sporting director dies

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

DYNAMOS Sporting director Richard Chihoro has died.

He was 68.

According to the Dynamos board chairperson Bernard Marriot, one of the longest serving Dynamos sons passed on last night at a Harare hospital where he had been taken after complaining of a headache.

“I am still to get full details but what I gather is that he complained of a headache yesterday and was taken to hospital where he later passed on. I am still in a state of shock,” said Marriot.

Chihoro leaves behind his widow, Hazvinei and two daughters, Angeline and Natasha.

Chihoro arrived at Dynamos in 1970 as a fresh-faced 14-year-old and went on to distinguish himself by rising through the ranks. At 18, Chihoro was already promoted to the senior team. Unfortunately for him, his arrival coincided with the era of the late legendary footballer George Shaya which meant he had to be content with a place on the bench.

He was then loaned out to KB Royals and later on to Mutapa Royals before he went on to have a stint with Caps United. After one year at the Green Machine, he was forced to hang his boots following a recurring injury that he had suffered whilst at Mutapa Royals.