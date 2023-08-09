Dynamos fire coach

Lawrence Moyo, Harare Bureau

DYNAMOS FC have begun a search for a foreign coach to replace Herbert Maruwa, who was fired for poor results yesterday.

He was given until end of day today to surrender all the club’s property in his possession.

Second assistant coach Murape Murape and long-serving manager, Richard Chihoro were suspended without pay pending disciplinary action. Murape and Chihoro were given until end of day yesterday to hand over everything related to their jobs to the club secretariat.

These even include the Premier Soccer League accreditation cards. They have been barred from the club’s premises, training and even contacting members of the club telephonically.

In the interim, former assistant coach Genesis Mangombe will take charge with former coach Lloyd “Mablanyo” Chigove coming in as assistant coach.

The baptism of fire comes before the match against Simba Bhora in a Chibuku Super Cup first round match at Barbourfields on Saturday.

With bitter rivals Highlanders doing well under Portuguese coach, Baltemar Jose De Oliveira Brito, Dynamos are under pressure to follow suit and revive their title challenge.

According to a statement yesterday, Maruwa was fired for failing to meet targets at halfway stage of the Premiership season.

The dismissal however, came a game into the second half as Dynamos were held to a goalless draw by Hwange at Barbourfields. This came a week after they were beaten 1-0 by Premiership newcomers, GreenFuel.

Maruwa had signed a one-year performance based contract and departs with Dynamos trailing unbeaten leaders, Highlanders by nine points.

He managed seven wins, eight draws and three defeats in his 18-match stint.

“Dynamos Football Club and head coach Herbert Maruwa have agreed on mutual separation. The mutual separation which is with immediate effect has been occasioned by the team’s performance as at the 2023 season’s half way mark. Both parties agreed that the mutual separation will be in the best interests of Dynamos Football Club and the Head coach.

“The club shall forever remain indebted to the services rendered to the club by Mr Maruwa during the subsistence of his contract of employment. The club wishes coach Maruwa all the best in his next placement. Former assistant coach, Genesis Mangombe shall in the interim, be acting head coach.

“Mean-while, the club has suspended, without pay and benefits second assistant coach Murape Murape and team manager Richard Chihoro for gross misconduct and they are set to appear before the club’s disciplinary tribunal in due course,” read the statement by the club.

The official letter to Maruwa indicated that the club was working on his exit package with chairman Moses Maunganidze thanking the former Black Rhinos coach for being diligent and professional in rendering his service.

However, the niceties were not there in the communication to the suspended duo from chief executive, Jonathan Mashingaidze.

“Dynamos Football Club hereby inform you that you are suspended from work without pay and benefits in terms of Section 6(1) of the National Employment Code (SI 15 of 2006).

“Your suspension has been occasioned by your gross misconduct whose charge sheet shall be made available to you in due course where upon you shall appear before a disciplinary tribunal.

“During your period of suspension, you are not allowed to visit any of the Dynamos Football Club premises, including attending the team’s training sessions or matches or even phone any of the Dynamos Football Club players, technical officials or Executive Committee members.

“May you kindly surrender any club property, including but not limited to the accreditation card, to the club secretariat by no later than 8th August 2023,” reads part of the letter.