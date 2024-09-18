Dynamos inch closer to big boys league

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

DYNAMOS, Zimbabwe’s flagship football club, is 90 minutes away from playing in the Caf Confederations Cup, which may bring the club a windfall.

The Glamour Boys, who, however, had lost the lustre of yesteryear, appear on a purple patch under Lloyd Chigowe who masterminded the felling of Zesco United of Zambia.

Dynamos progressed to the final qualifying round with a 1-0 aggregate win after Tanaka Shandirwa scored the solitary goal in the first-leg played in Gaborone last month. In Zambia, the teams played a goalless draw.

The match was played in Gaborone, Botswana, because Zimbabwe has no stadia deemed fit to play host to international matches.

Last Sunday, Dynamos showed intent of reaching the group stages with a 1-0 first-leg lead over Orapa United of Botswana, with Valentine Kadonzvo repaying the fans and club after having ditched the team some years ago for Chicken Inn.

Dynamos go hunting in Botswana this weekend knowing well that a win will land the club a windfall of US$400 000.

Every team that reaches the group stages is guaranteed US$400 000 while those that partook in the preliminaries will get US$50 000.

The players know what that means. They are at a stage where they cannot afford to lose as not only will the handsome pickings make their day, but progressing means a wider audience of scouts may be exposed to them on television, which could open a way for transfers.

Dynamos remained camped in Francistown ahead of the weekend tie.

Chief executive officer, Jonathan Mashingaidze, last night said the team hopes to qualify for the next stage.

Should they qualify, then the club will roll out an incentives package for the next stage.

“Upon qualification after the final 90 minutes of the preliminary matches, the club will roll out a mini-league incentives package, to have the players eat what they hunt,” said Mashingaidze.

Dynamos have been spending over US$45 000 as they have to cover team travel, full board and per diems and appearance fees, and general administration for away games.

“For the home games, the figure goes up by US$20 000 plus as we have to cover air tickets for Caf match officials, full board accommodation for Caf match officials, vehicles for Caf match officials, match fees for Caf match officials, hire of match venue, hire of critical service providers like security, emergency medical services, hire of training grounds for both teams, hire of team bus and head of delegation vehicle, match day tickets and accreditation,” said Mashingaidze.

Revenue from matches he said has been less than five percent of expenditure.

Dynamos believe had they been playing at home, they would have laid their hands on perimeter advertising, sale of merchandise, gatetakings, broadcasting rights and vending.

“However, we pray that we will have our home facilities meeting the Caf and Fifa standards sooner than later,” he said.

Dynamos’ progression guarantees a notable financial boost, with earnings escalating from US$50 000 in the preliminary phase to US$400000.

Prize structure

Winners US$2 000 000, runners-up US$1 000 000, semi-finalists US$750 000, quarter-finalists US$550 000, third in group stage US$400 000, fourth in group stage US$400 000, Preliminary Round US$50 000

Clubs participating in the TotalEnergies Caf Champions League and TotalEnergies Caf Confederation Cup Preliminary Stages were entitled to a USD50 000 grant beginning this season.

Results From the Caf Confederation Cup 1st leg

CAF Confederation Cup Preliminary Round – Results

Friday, September 13: Nsouatreman 0-2 CS Constantine, AS Vita Club 0-2 Stellenbosch FC, Racing Abidjan 0-0 Guédiawaye FC, Etoile Filante 0-0 Enyimba FC

Saturday, September 14: Police FC 0-1 Zamalek, Black Bulls 1-0 AS Otoho, Luanda Sol 1-0 Sekhukhune United, Dajie FC 0-2 RS Berkane, BYC FC 1-0 Stade Malien, Stade Tunisien 1-0 USM Alger

Sunday, September 15

Orapa United 0-1 Dynamos, CS Sfaxien 1-0 Rukinzo FC, Onze Bravos 1-0 Saint Eloi Lupopo, AS Kara 2-1 ASEC Mimosas, Al-Ahli Tripoli 0-0 Simba SC, Al-Hilal Benghazi 3-2 Al-Masry