Dynamos mark 60 years in style…… As Mangombe hints on beefing up squad

Innocent [email protected]

FOR Dynamos FC coach Genesis Mangombe, the Chibuku Super Cup triumph could not have come at a better time than the year the club celebrates its 60-year anniversary.

Dynamos lifted the Chibuku Super Cup after defeating Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-2 at Baobab Stadium on Sunday.

Goals from Elton Chikona and Emmanuel Paga helped Dynamos win their first major title since 2014. The trophy comes at the perfect time as Dynamos also celebrate 60 years of existence.

“It is a very important victory in the sense that we now have something in our cabinet. We are celebrating the victory at the same time the 60-year anniversary. It’s a special moment for the club,” said Mangombe.

He says the victory is made even more special by the fact that Dynamos will return to playing continental football.

“Of course, we have discussed participating in the Confederation Cup. But as a technical team we have to sit down and see how best we can reinforce some of the positions especially our finishing. We still need to perfect our finishing and make sure we match our next opponent. Playing in Africa is a bit tricky and challenging than our local league,” said Mangombe.

Mangombe says since taking over the reins his technical team has been trying to introduce their system and type of play to the players.

“One thing we wanted was our fans to understand how we want the team to play. First of all we have a system, we have a philosophy which we have to understand. Once we do that, then we introduce some of the tactical issues which will benefit the team in the long run. We want to keep the ball and start build ups from the back. We need to change how we move the ball as well,” said Mangombe.

Asked what the cup victory means to him Mangombe said: “l don’t work alone. I work with a technical team and we are happy to have this achievement. For me as a young coach l have ambitions and winning this cup as a first assignment gives me hope for the future.”-@innocentskizoe