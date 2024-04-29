Dynamos, Ngezi share spoils

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

Dynamos 2-2 Ngezi Platinum Stars

IT appears the pressure is getting worse by the day for reigning Castle Lager Premiership Coach of the Year Takesure Chiragwi after his side settled for the share of the spoils in what was supposed to be a must-win game against giants Dynamos at Rufaro yesterday.

Chiragwi, who is reportedly on the firing line following a poor start to the season, refused to face the media as he wanted to deal with the agony alone with his team after recording their fifth draw of the season.

Ngezi Platinum have one win in nine matches and there were swirling rumours Chiragwi could be pushed out because of the miserable statistics.

His body language spoke loudly of the pressure in his mind as he was visibly agitated on the Ngezi Platinum bench while he watched his side give away their first half lead.Four goals were scored in this entertaining Castle Lager Premier Soccer duel.

Dynamos newboy Freddy Alick ensured the giants avoided defeat at home with a mesmerising freekick after Ngezi Platinum Stars had recovered from an early setback with first half goals from Takunda Benhura and Farai Madhananga.

Valentine Kadonzvo had sent DeMbare ahead with a well-timed volley in the 16th minute.The visiting defenders failed to track the diminutive midfielder inside the box following a cross from the right flank.But DeMbare’s lead was shortlived as Benhura equalised from an assist by Murasiranwa in the 21st minute.

Dynamos defender Donald Dzvinyai mistimed a long ball from the opponents’ half and Tinotenda Murasiranwa made the most of the error when he raced into the space and found an unmarked Benhura, who easily slotted the ball home.

Benhura could have doubled the lead from a free kick at the edge of the box but his shot swerved a bit and narrowly missed the target with goalkeeper Martin Mapisa rooted to the line.

The visitors dominated the exchanges with the midfield trio of Madhanaga, Richard Hachiro and Marvelous Mukumba winning most of the duels against DeMbare’s Frederick Ansa-Botchway, Temptation Chiwunga and Donald Mudadi who for most of the time were like absentee landlords.

The main difference was the pace between the two sets of midfielders. Dynamos were slow from midfield going forward while the visitors’ approach was a direct opposite.DeMbare’s Nomore Chinyerere knew he could have done better when he was set up by Mudadi from the edge of the box but he curled the ball directly into the keeper’s hands.

Then, Ngezi Platinum Stars took the lead via a hotly contested goal by Madhananga in the 39th minute.It was a beautiful long range rocket that caught goalkeeper Martin Mapisa by surprise as it nestled neatly into the top corner.Dynamos players remonstrated with the referee as they felt there was a foul committed before the strike was taken.The referee Thembinkosi Sibanda from Bulawayo stood his ground despite the animated protests by the DeMbare players and supporters.

However, the Glamour Boys thought they had found the equaliser just after the hour mark when Emmajuel Paga set up substitute Alick after capitalising on a defensive mix up inside the visitors’ box and Alick smashed a rising shot past goalkeeper Nelson Chadya.

The celebrations were shortlived nonetheless as the far side assistant had his flag up for offside, much to the chagrin of the home team.Nonetheless, Alick got it right for DeMbare few moments later. The midfielder, who was making his second appearance in DeMbare colours after making his debut in the previous game against Chegutu Pirates last week, had the DeMbare fans up on their feet with a cracking freekick that beat goalkeeper Nelson Chadya from a distance in the 65th minute.

The goal brought DeMbare back into the picture and from there it was anyone’s game.

DeMbare survived some few anxious moments and as action swung from one end to the other, Chadya had to parry out a dipping long range shot from substitute Emmanuel Ziocha to keep the game balanced, with two minutes of regulation time on the clock.

But the draw was welcome for DeMbare’s Genesis Mangombe, who has also been under the spotlight following a poor start.

Mangombe had also wanted an outright win to ease pressure on himself and was not happy with Alick’s disallowed goal. Alick was among the five changes made by the DeMbare coach in the second half to try and reclaim control of the game.

Teams:

Dynamos: Martin Mapisa, Emmanuel Jalai, Frank Makarati, Donald Dzvinyai, Kevin Moyo, Donald Mudadi (F Alick, 51st min) Temptation Chiwunga (I Sadiki, 51st min), Frederick Ansa-Botchway, Nomore Chinyerere (E Ziocha, 81st min), Valentine Kadonzvo (E Ilunga, 73rd min), Emmanuel Paga (A Mandinyenya, 81st min) Ngezi Platinum Stars: Nelson Chadya, Gareth Madhake, Kudzai Chigwida, Talent Chamboko, Farai Madhanaga, Richard Hachiro, Marvelous Mukumba (L Kashitugu, 90th min), Marvin Gaki, Takunda Benhura, Walter Vuwa (Q Amini, 83rd min), Tinotenda Murasiranwa (M Makuwe, 55th min)