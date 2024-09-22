Dynamos ready for tie

Online Reporter

JOEL Luphahla has declared Dynamos ready for the match against Orapa United in a Caf Confederations Cup second leg, final qualifying round tie at Obed Iteni Chilume Stadium in Francistown this afternoon.



Dynamos have spent the last two weeks in Botswana where they played the first leg.

They won the match 1-0 at the same venue last Sunday with Valentine Kadonzvo. Speaking to Zimpapers Sports Hub Joel Luphahla said all was set for the 1500 hours kick off with Elvis Moyo out as he is yet to get his Caf licence.



Dynamos stayed in Botswana for the second leg as traveling back home would have been more costly.

Dynamos are using the Francistown stadium because Zimbabwe does not have stadia that are approved by the Confederation of African Football.