Dynamos roar in Bulawayo…A new football romance unfolds at Barbourfields Stadium

In a bold move, football giants, Dynamos, secured a lease for the iconic Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo after the closure of the National Sports Stadium in the capital. This decision “united” them with arch-rivals Highlanders, making Emagumeni the new battleground for these two colossal teams.

Stepping onto their new home ground, the Glamour Boys felt an immediate sense of belonging, embraced by a sea of blue and white, loyal fans who proved just how significant this club is.

Their inaugural match at Barbourfields against defending champions, FC Platinum, set the stage for their triumphant journey. The stands swelled with enthusiastic supporters, and the team shared spoils with the champions before claiming victory against Chicken Inn and a merciless crushing of Yadah FC, delighting their faithfuls with a dazzling five-goal spectacle.

The transformation was palpable — a thriving atmosphere that they were not accustomed to in Harare. The team’s management accentuates that Dynamos is no longer just a Harare team; Bulawayo has become their true home.

“We salute the fans who always come in numbers. Thank you, Bulawayo community. It just goes on to show how big Dynamos is. DeMbare is cosmopolitan, it is not a Harare team but it belongs to everyone. Bulawayo is our real home and this year we are celebrating our 60th anniversary, so we believe we must continue with our celebrations throughout the season,” said DeMbare’s Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan Mashingaidze.

The team’s shift to Bulawayo was necessitated by a lack of stadiums in Harare, following the closure of the National Sports Stadium. This presented a challenge for eight Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams, including Dynamos, which opted for alternative venues. The relentless use of the stadium by seven other teams caused overuse and posed health risks due to a lack of water for fans.

However, in Bulawayo, DeMbare supporters exhibited unmatched passion and love for their beloved team. Their head coach, Herbert Maruwa, praised the fans’ dedication and vowed to maintain their impressive form as the second-half of the league commenced. With 17 games left to play, they remain resolute in their quest to collect vital points.

“I am happy the fans are coming in their numbers. The people in Bulawayo have passion. We still have 17 games to play. For us the goal is to keep on collecting points,” said Maruwa.

Last week’s crushing victory over Yadah held a poignant significance. The club dedicated the win to their late fans, Gibson Mahachi, Archford Pingurai and Solomon Sihhlokwe, who tragically passed away, paying heartfelt homage to their memory.

As they prepare for their next fixture against Hwange at Barbourfields on Sunday, the stage is set for Dynamos to continue scripting their new chapter in Bulawayo’s football romance.

Matchday 18 Fixtures

Saturday: GreenFuel v Yadah (Gibbo), Fc Platinum v Simba Bhora (Mandava), Ngezi Platinum Stars v Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab), Black Rhinos v Cranborne Bullets (Bata), Chicken Inn v Sheasham (Luveve), ZPC Kariba v Highlanders (Nyamhunga)

Sunday: Manica Diamonds v Caps United (Gibbo), Herentals v Triangle (Mandava), Dynamos v Hwange (Barbourfields) — @brandon_malvin