Dynamos seek engagement with PSL

Harare Bureau

DYNAMOS have written to the Premier Soccer League seeking engagement following squabbles pertaining to their league match against log leaders Ngezi Platinum at the National Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

The Harare giants believe lack of co-ordination by the PSL secretariat affects a smooth flow of business amid allegations that the marketing office is assuming even security roles thereby compromising operations and the club’s relationships with stakeholders.

In the letter by Dynamos chairman Moses Maunganidze highlighting clashes between the offices of marketing and competitions, Dynamos also requested the PSL leadership to designate a security officer.

“The offices of marketing and competitions seem to be operating in silos as evidenced by the poor communication between the two offices on key competition areas in respect of the Dynamos FC vs Ngezi FC match.

“I am reliably informed that in the above match’s preparations, the ICT and marketing office seemed to have encroached into the other offices, resulting in role confusion and conflict.

“The competitions office was muscled out of its space by the marketing office which went offside in its operational parameters,” wrote Maunganidze.

The PSL had not yet responded as of yesterday with Dynamos pledging support for a win-win engagement with the league.

“The league does not have a designated security officer, resulting in the marketing manager assuming the role of the league safety and security officer. This duplicity is causing serious problems with our club where the Marketing Manager is now being alleged to be overzealous and someone who does not possess the requisite safety and security background and it is only proper that the league engages a qualified safety and security officer.

“Currently, the marketing manager has been reduced to a gate marshal who more often than not ends up harassing key stakeholders of the very clubs who constitute the elite league. We as a club take exception to having the marketing office manned by someone who proceeds to engage our club on issues outside his purview and later on reneges on such engagements as what happened in the above-mentioned matter.

“I need to bring it to your attention that a whole marketing manager cannot expend his energy on wrestling with food and refreshments vendors at the gates, in the full glare of the media as has been recently witnessed, and in all this, he purports to be acting on your instructions. We, as a club, will only deal with the marketing manager on matters related to his purview otherwise we now fear being sold a dummy with dire consequences to our interests

“The competitions office has a lackadaisical approach with respect to the processing of disciplinary matters, some of which remain a mystery up to this day as to what became of their outcome. The competitions office sits on the disciplinary hearing rulings for reasons yet to be known.

“Lastly, Dynamos Football Club is ready for engagement with your office on how we can also create a reciprocal engagement between ourselves and the secretariat on what we could do to run our entities better in terms of governance, finance, marketing and business development, competitions, stakeholder management, communication, and statutes,” added Maunganidze.