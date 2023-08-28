Dynamos, Simba Bhora fail to find nets

Dynamos player Emmanuel beats his marker Tinashe Balakasi of Simba Bhora in a match at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday

Innocent Kurira

Dynamos 0-0 Simba Bhora

JUST as the unexpected weather on the day, the match was cold.

Dynamos looked the better side of the day but could not create any clear cut chances as was expected.

In front of goal, besides Tanaka Shandirwa’s individual brilliance in the midfield, nothing seemed to create any excitement in the game.

Nothing much, but a bag of chances missed on both ends.

Shandirwa stood out among the rest, he was the one who showed hunger.

He did all the work, dropping back to defend, spreading the passes but it was in the final third where his hard work went up in smoke.

He fought hard to put smiles on the DeMbare faithfuls who braved the cold but it was not meant to be.

DeMbare strikers would feel they need to go back to the drawing board as they failed to meaningfully test the Simba Bhora shot-stopper Simbarashe Chinani.

They had the chances but lacked the finishing touch to settle for a draw, a result which their opponents, Simba Bhora wanted as Tinashe Balakasi was given a yellow card for time wasting with just a minute left of regulated time.

In injury time, Valentine Musarurwa attempted to take a corner kick outside the designated spot, something which riled the DeMbare faithfuls.

They made sure they scream out their voices for the referee to notice, which he did and went on to book Musarurwa.

After the encounter, Simba Bhora coach Tonderayi Ndiraya said they were equal to the task.

“It was a case of playing not to lose because we couldn’t go for three straight defeats.

“So to me it was a case of getting a point but we were going to be very happy to get maximum points.

“We were playing, trying to catch Dynamos on the counter but I think in two or three chances we could have scored. It was a difficult match, Dynamos have very good players in their team and getting a point is quite commendable,” said Ndiraya.

Dynamos coach Genesis Mangombe said: “We played against Simba Bhora in the Chibuku Super Cup first round so it was not going to be good for them to lose three points again in this game. They were organised in their defence, they really wanted to make sure they don’t concede in this game so it worked for them.

“I am happy with the boys, their understanding, the transition and the speed going forward, I am happy with that.”

He said a point gained for them was worth celebrating.

Teams

Dynamos: P Tafiremutsa, D Mudadi, K Moyo, E Moyo, F Mukarati, J Makunike, E Jalai, E Chakona (E Ilunga 61st minute), J Bakare (E Paga 53rd minute), K Madera (N Chintuli 61st minute), T Shandirwa.

Simba Bhora: S Chinani, R Kangadzi, P Jaure, H Manatsa (S Chatikobo 79th minute), A Manenji, I Nyanhi, W Tafa, T Chipunza, V Musarurwa, V Kawe, T Balakasi (K Mangami 88th minute).