Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Highlanders captain Gilbert Banda has torn into Dynamos fans, describing them as hostile, a few weeks after former DeMbare skipper Memory Mucherahowa said their games in Bulawayo were akin to playing in a warzone.

According to the United Kingdom-based Mucherahowa, the atmosphere in Bulawayo was always tense regardless of which team they were playing and it took them about half an hour to drive to Barbourfields or Luveve stadia.

Leaving the stadia was largely dependent on the results and the hostility was much worse when they played against Highlanders.

Banda, the last Highlanders’ skipper to lift the PSL championship in 2006, said the behaviour of some Dynamos fans also had a negative effect on other teams.

Banda told online publication www.lovemoredube-sports.com that matches against Dynamos or Caps United literally defined a player.

“Dynamos supporters are the most hostile. In my time they played a role in demoralising teams with their derogatory songs and insults. It took a strong mind to ignore them,” said Banda.

Now based in South Africa after calling time on his footballing career, Banda also revealed that former Hwange and Dynamos bustling striker Takesure Chinyama was his most difficult opponent.

“I respected Takesure Chinyama. He was a tough lad on a good afternoon. Ubuqeda i-game usitsho ukuthi bekugijinywa,” said Banda.

He also revealed that matches against city rivals Chicken Inn were always full of tension.

“Come Monday, the team that would have won would enjoy bragging rights unlike games against Dynamos and Caps. But it was matches against these that at the beginning of the season I would look forward to, as they made one prove his worth,” said Banda.