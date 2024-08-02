Dynamos to delay Chibuku defence

Tadious Manyepo, Harare Bureau

DEFENDING Chibuku Super Cup champions Dynamos will start the defence of their title a bit later as they will be representing the country in the Caf Confederation Cup when the knock-out tournament’s first round kicks off in a fortnight.

The Glamour Boys clipped the country’s biggest cup competition after beating Ngezi Platinum Stars 2-0 at Baobab last year to earn a ticket to play in Africa’s second tier club competition.

Coincidentally, they will be on that very ticket in the preliminary eliminator against Zambia giants Zesco United at the National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana on the same weekend that the Chibuku Super Cup’s Round-of-16 will be rolling.

Their challengers in last year’s final Ngezi Platinum, who won the league title will also be in the same boat as they will be entertaining Maniema of the DR Congo at Zambia’s National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka on the same weekend.

DeMbare were yesterday drawn against ZPC Kariba while the Mhondoro side will face 2022 winners Bulawayo Chiefs in the opening round.

Speaking after the pairings, Dynamos secretary general, Webster Marechera said his team will be out to defend the cup.

“We have always been planning with all this in mind. We knew we were going to be competing on three fronts that is the league, Caf Confederation Cup and the Chibuku Super Cup.

“So, whoever we were to be drawn against, we would be prepared. ZPC Kariba are never pushovers as they have a lot of impressive players but you know, we are the champions and we will never let it slip out of our own hands easily,” said Marechera.

“I see the draw as fair and it is up to us as a team to go out there and be ourselves as usual. We are very confident that we will manage to guard our trophy this season.

“We will be at home in that first round and that is something positive in a way. We are prepared for it. We have a good squad and the same coach who managed to win it last year.”

The tournament gets underway as soon as Wednesday next week with a double-header preliminary round at Mandava where teams who occupied the bottom four slots on the PSL table midway through the season face-off with the winners joining those who were in the top 14 in the first round.

TelOne, who were 15th at that juncture play Arenel Movers who occupied bottom place while Chegutu Pirates and Hwange who were 16th and 17th will cancel each other.

Teams which were in the top eight after match-day 17 of the PSL action were seeded and they will enjoy home advantage.

While Dynamos and Highlanders will be at home, the other giants CAPS United, who were in the bottom half of the table at the halfway mark will have to travel to Sakubva to face newcomers, Bikita Minerals.

Ngezi Platinum, winners in 2016 and twice finalists, just like Dynamos will be hoping to overcome the Bulawayo Chiefs hump in the first round.

Club chief executive officer, Amanda Lieto said winning Chibuku Super Cup is one of the top priorities at the team.

“I think the draw is fair. Cup games are always like finals and we were prepared to be paired with any team because the intensity of the games in a cup tournament is almost the same,” she said.

“We are ready to go and hopefully see off the first challenge in the journey. I don’t think we will be under any pressure as a team because we knew we would be participating in three competitions this year well before the season got underway.”

The US$370 000 tourney will run until November 30 with the quarter-finals scheduled for September 21-22 while the semi-finals will be staged on October 26-27.

PSL chairman, Farai Jere thanked the sponsors and said more spectators are expected to grace the tournament, which saw more than 30 000 supporters witnessing the Chibuku Super Cup matches last year.

“The Chibuku Super Cup has grown in stature and importance. It has become a huge highlight in our football calendar. This tournament brings all 18 PSL clubs who showcase their talent, passion and determination,” said Jere.

“Any team can win the trophy and earn the right to represent Zimbabwe in the Caf Confederation Cup.

“The Chibuku Super Cup has given us some unforgettable moments. Over 30 000 fans witnessed the Chibuku Super Cup matches countrywide and we are confident that we will surpass those figures this year.”