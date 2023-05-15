Dynamos Byo Supporters Win Charity Shield

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

DYNAMOS Bulawayo Supporters chapter were crowned champions of the invitational HIV Prevention League Football Charity Shield Tournament finals after beating Tshabalala three-nil in the final at Insukamini Primary School grounds on Saturday.

On their way to the final, Dynamos had sailed past Spamrekin through the penalty shoot-out. The match had ended nil all in regulation time.

Tshabalala had booked their place in the final after a 1-0 victory over ZPC. The tournament was sponsored by Palace Hotel proprietor Tapiwa Gandiwa with the winners set to walk away with US$500.

“This is just a way for us to show our corporate social responsibility side of things. This was a fun-filled day and in the future we will be having more of these events not only for football but other sports codes like netball so we don’t leave women behind. These opportunities must be equal,” said Gandiwa.

The HIV PSL is a community-based league that seeks to spread awareness of HIV and deviant behaviours through football.

The league which was launched in 2016 is partnered with Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council, Population Services International, Position Living Association of Zimbabwe, Matabeleland Aids Council, Builders International, Dot Youth, and World Vision.

The league operates under the Zifa Area Zones which is chaired by Charles Chunda.

“As chairman of the area zones, it has not been easy to convince the social leagues to join Zifa Bulawayo Area Zones. We would like to welcome both the Prevention league and Umguza to the FA. We also welcome all social leagues to join Zifa area zones and appeal to sponsors to come and support our game. We are also planning to bring back the giant Ingwebu cup,” said Chunda.